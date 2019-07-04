‘You’re on your own’

THE UK government has refused to take action over double taxation which is hitting British pensioners living in Spain.

Since the Double Taxation Convention with the UK became law in 2014, the Spanish tax office stands accused of ignoring an agreement that was designed to prevent monies being deducted by both states on the same income. Thousands of retired Brits are believed to be affected by this pension cash grab.

