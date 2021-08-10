Young people take their turn

The regional health authority was set to administer 378,382 anti-Covid jabs this week, ‘mostly’ for people aged 12 to 39 years old.

Regional health councillor Ana Barceló noted that extra doses had arrived from Pfizer ‘due to an emergency purchase made by the health ministry’ in Madrid.

This was allowing them to start vaccinating children of school age earlier than they had planned.

