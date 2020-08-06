“We have to understand this is a common cause”

0
226
Ximo Puig urged people to take responsibility

The Regional health department reported 11 small outbreaks of coronavirus on Wednesday, which were recorded over the previous 24 hours.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.