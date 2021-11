The regional government has awarded the €9,857,534 contract to construct the new Quisi ravine viaduct in Benissa located on the Benidorm to Denia Line 9 route of the TRAM train.

Regional councillor for territorial policy, public works and mobility, Arcadi España said the project has a completion period of 12 months from the moment that the contract is signed.

