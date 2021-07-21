Villajoyosa splashes the cash

In an emergency council meeting on Tuesday, Villajoyosa town hall approved a budget amendment totalling €17.5million for ‘new investments and necessary projects’ that had no prior allocation.

According to mayor Andreu Verdú, the cash injection ‘will continue to modernise Villajoyosa and improve public services provided by the council to the citizens of our municipality’.

