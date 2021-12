The first victims of Franco’s repression found in mass graves in Alicante cemetery have been unearthed by archaeologists.

Regional councillor for democratic quality, Rosa Pérez Garijo noted that the skeletons showed ‘signs of violence’.

One of the photographs released by the scientists illustrates that the victim was executed with a bullet to the head.

