Vice ring broken up

0
79

A total of 20 suspects have been arrested for human trafficking offences in the provinces of Alicante, Valencia, Murcia and Almería.

During the operation carried out by National Police, 14 women who were being forced to work as prostitutes were freed.

A force spokeswoman explained that the victims were obliged to work ‘continuous 12-hour shifts’ without days off in brothels run by the gang.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.