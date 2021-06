The Valencia region notched up a record for exports in the first four months of 2021.

Regional councillor for commerce and work, Rafa Climent noted that the €10.9 billion trade figure was €9 million up on the previous best, recorded in the first four months of 2019.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com