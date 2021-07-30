Valencia relaxes business aid restrictions

Businesses and self-employed people in the region now have an extra opportunity to apply for aid from the regional government, now that restrictions on which sectors are eligible and what can be claimed for have been eased.

The Plan Resistir Plus is now available to all businesses in all sectors, and fixed expenses can now be included to justify losses which occurred during the pandemic.

