One patient has died from Covid-19 in the last week in Valencia region, with the total death toll now standing at 1,476.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted yesterday that 16 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the region in the previous 24 hours – five of these in Alicante province.

