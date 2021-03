The incidence of Covid-19 in the Valencia region dropped below 50 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants this week – and stood at 44.71 in the latest report by the health ministry in Madrid.

This is the first time since August that such low incidence of coronavirus has been reported over a 14 day period – and means the region is now classed as ‘low risk’.

