Valencia region closes border

Citizens will not be able to leave or enter the Valencia region from midday today (Friday), regional president Ximo Puig announced last night.

The measure will last for seven days.

Other areas of the region will be put in special measures, which will be published in the regional official bulletin today.

In Alicante province these include Crevillente, Elche, Muro de Alcoy, Petrer – and the whole of the healthcare area of Orihuela, which includes Algorfa, Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, etc.

This will not affect Orihuela Costa or Torremendo.

Health councillor Ana Barceló said they will place limits on certain social activities and opening times. However, they are not contemplating confining municipalities.

More on the restrictions on movement around Spain in today’s Costa Blanca News