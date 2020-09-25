Valencia region bucks Spain’s Covid-19 trend

While the number of active cases of Covid-19 is rising sharply in many areas of Spain – especially in Madrid – the figure in the Valencia region has remained stable in the last two weeks.

The regional health department reported on Wednesday that 6,253 people are suffering from coronavirus compared with 6,169 two weeks ago.

The statistics have been boosted by the high number of patients who are making recoveries.

