Valencia region border closure continues

The closure of the border of the Valencia region will be extended for another seven days from Friday – meaning citizens will not be able to leave or enter until November 13 ‘at the earliest’.

Regional president Ximo Puig made the announcement on Tuesday evening after the regional health service reported 1,969 news cases of Covid-19 – the largest number recorded in 24 hours.

People can only leave the region for a ‘justified reason’, for work, studies, a medical reason, to care for a dependent, or to return to a place of habitual residence.

