Valencia government chips in

Direct aid of €750 or €1,500 for self-employed people, if they have stopped trading or whose income has dropped due to the state of emergency, was approved by the regional government on Friday.

Vice-president in Valencia Mónica Oltra said they have allocated a total of €57.5 million for this measure, which will be distributed through Labora, the regional employment service.

