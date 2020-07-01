Valencia cries foul over UK import duty on citrus fruits

The Valencia government is up in arms over a proposal by the UK to apply large taxes to Spanish citrus fruits which are exported to Britain from January 1, 2021.

Councillor for agriculture Mireia Mollà today called for the Spanish government to intervene ‘following the announcement that the UK will levy import duty’ on the fruits.

Sra Mollà voiced her ‘indignation, worry and rejection’ over the measure.

