Vaccine hope for new year

Spain is preparing to vaccinate 10 million people against Covid-19 from January.

Minister for health Salvador Illa made the announcement following the report from the companies Pfizer and BioNTech this week that their vaccine can prevent more than 90% of people from catching Covid-19.

The inoculations would come to Spain as part of the 300 million doses which are being purchased by the European Union.

