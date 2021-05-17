Vaccinations into the 50s

The Valencia region has started to vaccinate residents aged 51 to 59 against Covid-19.

A total of 113,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for this age group this week in the provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón – along with more than 60,000 shots from Moderna and Janssen, according to the regional health authority.

