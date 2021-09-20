Vaccination shots at football games

As the vaccination rollout slows down – with more than 85% of the population in Spain aged 12 and over fully vaccinated – the country is in danger of wasting Covid-19 vaccines which pass their expiry date.

The Valencia region health authority is turning to innovative tactics and at the weekend fans attending the two biggest football games in the region – Elche-Levante and Valencia-Real Madrid – were offered jabs outside the stadiums.

