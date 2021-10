A decree enabling uninhabited housing to be rented out has been approved by the regional government.

“Housing is one of people’s basic rights and not just an asset of the market, so there have to be measures to increase access to dignified homes, especially when there is a large quantity of empty homes,” said Valencia’s vice-president Mónica Oltra.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com