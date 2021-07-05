Update on the vaccine rollout

The regional health department is set to administer 451,816 jabs to protect people against Covid-19 this week – down by 48,000 on last week’s record effort.

They have received an increased number of shots from AstraZeneca ‘which will be used principally’ for second jabs for people over the age of 60.

The Pfizer laboratories have provided 205,608 shots, ‘most of which will be for people aged 30 to 49’.

