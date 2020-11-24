UK announces ‘test to release’ scheme

International travellers to England will be able to reduce their quarantine period by at least a week if they pay for a Covid test after five days.

The rules will come into force from December 15, according to UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps.

The tests from private firms will cost between £65 and £120, according to the BBC.

Mr Shapps said the rules will be brought in for passengers arriving into England from countries not featured on the UK government’s travel corridor list.

