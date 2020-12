Two men who broke into a bar in Torrevieja – one British and the other Spanish – were spotted by an off-duty Guardia Civil officer as they were leaving the establishment, according to the force press office.

A spokesman stated that the suspects had taken the cash from the till, along with bottles of spirits and drinks.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com