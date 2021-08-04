Toxic landfill sealed at last

The landfill which spans the regional border between Abanilla in Murcia and La Murada in Orihuela has been definitively sealed, according to Murcia regional government.

Despite being on protected land and unlicensed, it was used for many years by most of the town halls in the Vega Baja because its prices were so low, but numerous environmental abuses eventually came to light.

