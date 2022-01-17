Town hall to renovate iconic bridge

0
50
Villajoyosa council has completed the drafting of the plans for the restructuring and renovation of the old main road bridge over the River Amadorio.
Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.