Town hall allows discos to reopen as cafe

Nightlife establishments in Novelda have been authorised to reopen as cafeterias while the Covid-19 restrictions remain in place, announced the town hall.

The resolution was issued after a meeting last week between mayor Fran Martínez, councillor for economic activities Geno Micó, council technicians and owners of pubs, discos and karaoke bars.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com