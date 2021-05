Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón has unveiled a one-off plan to spend nearly €80 million in the municipality.

Sr Dolón explained that the town hall was able to add the extensive investment to this year’s budget after the national government relaxed spending rules for 2021 to combat the economic crisis created by the pandemic.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com