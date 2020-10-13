Torrevieja health authority to go public

The regional health authority announced on Tuesday that it will not renew the concession handed to private company Ribera Salud to run Torrevieja healthcare area and its hospital.

Regional councillor for health Ana Barceló gave a press conference at Torrevieja’s international auditorium to confirm the move.

She noted that their aim is to reinforce public healthcare and improve the quality of care.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com