Town halls along the coast of the Valencia region have been asked to step up vigilance and enforcement of measures against Covid-19 this weekend, following the end of the state of emergency and reopening of regional borders last Sunday.

Councillor for justice and the interior, Gabriela Bravo said visitors are welcome ‘but they must comply with the rules’.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com