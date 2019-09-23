Thomas Cook collapses – UK government issues advice for customers

Winding up orders were made against Thomas Cook Group plc and associated companies today (September 23), reported the UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

In a press release published this morning they noted that ‘all Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled’.

“The government is working with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to help passengers return to the UK,” they stated.

“Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines. This will apply to both ATOL protected passengers and those who are not protected.

“If you are already abroad you will find all the information you need about your arrangements to return to the UK on the CAA website.”

