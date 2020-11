Two suspects – accused of being of cunning thieves who targeted foreign pensioners – have been arrested following a police operation which caught them ‘red-handed’.

The women, aged 37 and 25, allegedly stole valuables after trailing victims around shops in Benissa, Teulada and Moraira.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com