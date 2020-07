Nearly €494,000 will be invested in restoring two waterwheels in Desamparados district in Orihuela, heritage councillor Rafael Almagro announced.

The Norias Gemelas (the twins) date back to the 12th and 13th centuries and stand on water channels built by the Moors.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com