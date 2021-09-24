The shape of things to come

A computer program that visualises the impact that climate change will have on the coast of the Valencia region has been presented by the regional government.

This tool will help authorities with powers regarding the coast to ‘adopt brave measures and strategies to minimise the effects of climate change on the environment and the safety of people’, said regional councillor for ecological transition Mireia Mollà.

