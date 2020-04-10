The EU steps in

EU finance ministers have agreed a €500 billion rescue package for European countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain’s minister for finance Nadia Calviño said it was a good agreement between countries which will bring security for workers, businesses and governments.

She noted that they are continuing to work on ‘common finance mechanisms’ to help economic recovery.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire hailed the agreement as the most important economic plan in EU history.

“Europe has decided and is ready to meet the gravity of the crisis,” he noted.