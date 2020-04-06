The EU ‘cannot fail’ to deliver

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Valencia president Ximo Puig have called on the European Union to provide the tools to allow member states to recover from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Both politicians stressed that the EU has to pull out all the stops to save countries from ruin – with a clear reference to the 2008 economic crisis when European institutions were accused of abandoning some Mediterranean countries to their fate.

