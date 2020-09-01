The council is attempting to auction off to builders the same three plots of land in Orihuela Costa which were unsuccessfully offered up at the beginning of the year, leading critics to claim that ‘the coast is for sale at any price’.

The total asking price for the public land has not been reduced and remains at €21 million.

Residents have accused the council of promoting building but not improving services.

