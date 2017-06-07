Tax relief announced for Costa flood victims

RESIDENTS hit by extreme weather (floods, wind, snow and wave damage) in December 2016 and January 2017 can now claim tax relief.

The national government approved an emergency royal decree (Real Decreto Ley 2/2017) to mitigate the damage caused by the storms. Article 3 of the decree describes the two types of aid available to victims and how to apply for it.

First of all, victims will not have to pay property tax (IBI) for the year (2016 or 2017) that their homes, factories, cars, shops, commercial premises, fishing boats, agricultural or livestock farms, or offices sustained direct damage from adverse weather.

Those affected must prove that they had to move elsewhere to live, or had had to move their businesses, until their original homes or premises were fixed.

