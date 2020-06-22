‘Takeover’ of Torrevieja hospital on track

The Valencia government has given more details on the process which will see Torrevieja healthcare department brought back under the wing of the public healthcare system.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló explained that Ribera Salud – the private company which runs the hospital and local healthcare department – will be officially notified in October that their contract will not be renewed.

Healthcare in the area has been operated by Ribera Salud since 2006.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com