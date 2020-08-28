Take-over would be ‘reckless’, says pressure group

A Valencia-based pressure group – which supports private investment in healthcare – has claimed it would ‘reckless’ for the regional government to take over Torrevieja hospital and its health department ‘in the middle of a world pandemic’.

They claimed the move could have serious consequences on the management of Torrevieja healthcare department.

The coalition government in Valencia has stated that it is in favour of bringing the healthcare area back into the public fold next year.

