Take-over would be ‘reckless’, says pressure group

0
142

A Valencia-based pressure group – which supports private investment in healthcare – has claimed it would ‘reckless’ for the regional government to take over Torrevieja hospital and its health department  ‘in the middle of a world pandemic’.

They claimed the move could have serious consequences on the management of Torrevieja healthcare department.

The coalition government in Valencia has stated that it is in favour of bringing the healthcare area back into the public fold next year.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com 

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleA beautifully bucolic bodega

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.