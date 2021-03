The ambitious project to further excavate and open several archaeological sites in Guardamar del Segura to the public is nearing completion.

Councillor for heritage Pilar Gay has told Costa Blanca News that the regional government has indicated that it may be possible to start offering guided tours as early as June.

