A mini-heatwave is due to affect the provinces of Alicante and Valencia – and Murcia region this weekend.

Both yellow and orange warnings for heat have been issued by state weather agency AEMET for tomorrow (Saturday).

They are forecasting 41°C for Orihuela city.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com