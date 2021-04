High season numbers on some of the most popular coves along Jávea’s coastline will be strictly controlled this summer to ensure visitors’ safety.

Security measures were first put in place at La Granadella in 2017 aimed at limiting the number of cars able to access the bay for safety reasons.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com