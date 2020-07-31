Stricter policing of nightspots announced

Valencia president Ximo Puig has announced a ‘mobilisation of the security forces’ to guarantee that ‘nightlife’ customers and businesses are observing the regulations brought in to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The increased vigilance will start this weekend around the region (provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón) and will involve ‘all the security forces’.

They will be paying particular attention to the correct use of face masks and capacity limits in bars and nightspots, noted Sr Puig.

He added that they want to ensure ‘maximum security’ for the general public with coronavirus cases on the rise again.

