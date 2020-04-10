State of emergency extended

Yesterday evening Parliament approved the continuation of the state of emergency in Spain until April 26.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that he will have to ask MPs to grant further extensions after this to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has indicated that conditions after April 26 may be different to the current lockdown, which is one of the strictest in Europe.

However, this will depend on the success of measures to get the virus under control.

At the beginning of the marathon debate, Sr Sánchez said the government was working on a ‘transition plan’ to take Spain out of total lockdown so the country could move towards a ‘new normality’.

He said the transition would be progressive and carried out with great caution.

Experts in different fields are examining how this can be done.

Their plan will be adapted to the evolution of the coronavirus in Spain and the rest of the world.

A complete return to normal life will only be possible when an effective vaccine is available, noted Sr Sánchez.

More on the government’s plan in the next edition of Costa Blanca News