Spike in cases in Valencia region

The regional health authority yesterday (Monday) reported 171 new coronavirus cases in the Valencia region.

This figure includes all the cases recorded since Friday.

A total of 17 of them are in Castellón province, 44 in Alicante province and 104 in Valencia province, with six cases ‘that have not yet been assigned’.

This means that there are 442 ‘active cases’ in the region, according to the figures – up from the 299 reported last Wednesday.

One person has died from the virus since the last update on Friday – four people are currently being treated in intensive care (up by two).

Full report and updates in Friday’s Costa Blanca News