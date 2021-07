Torrevieja town hall has given final approval to its plan to spend €79.3 million on projects around the municipality.

The schemes include repaving and repairing the Levante pier (€2,242,235); repairing La Mata boardwalk (€1,440,189); and remodelling Paseo de la Libertad (€5,100,000), amongst many other projects.

