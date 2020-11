The government has approved legal reforms in order to reduce traffic accidents.

They will set the speed limit at 30km/h on urban roads with one lane in each direction; 50km/h on roads with two or more lanes in each direction; and 20km/h on those where pavements are on the same level as the road.

Read about all the changes which will come in next year in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com