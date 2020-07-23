Spanish passport for Dénia’s Senegalese hero

0
166

A local hero who rescued a wheelchair-bound man from his burning flat just before Christmas has been granted Spanish nationality at the request of the ministry for justice.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.