Spain braces for a hard Brexit

“A HARD Brexit is a scenario which will now be almost impossible to avoid.”

This was the reaction of Spanish government spokeswoman, Isabel Celaá to Theresa May’s announcement that she will stand down on June 7, leaving the negotiations with the EU to her successor, who is likely to be a hardliner.

Sra Celaá noted that the process was now entering a ‘difficult time’.

The early departure of Mrs May, who is leaving before a final deal could be agreed with the EU, is ‘bad news for those of us who wanted to see a negotiated exit of the UK’, noted Sra Celaá.

