Small Valencia outbreak ‘under control’

The regional health department has acted quickly to ‘control’ a localised outbreak of coronavirus in Valencia province, councillor for health Ana Barceló reported on Wednesday.

Sra Barceló noted that four more cases were located in Rafelbunyol after they launched an investigation when three members of a family unit tested positive.

Healthcare officials carried out 349 PCR tests on employees at the company where they worked.

